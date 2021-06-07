'No excuses' from Andrew Balbirnie as Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign all but ended by Dutch

Andrew Balbirnie was offering no excuses in Utrecht on Monday as he surveyed the wreckage of a World Cup qualifying campaign that is all but over for Ireland after a four-wicket defeat gave the Netherlands a 2-1 series victory.

Ireland arrived last week looking for clean sweep and expecting at the very least to win two games, but will leave with just 10 points from Friday’s solitary win and now face the prospect of a Super League relegation scrap with Zimbabwe in August.

"There are no excuses from us," skipper Balbirnie said. "There were a lot of big moments throughout the week that we didn’t win and the Dutch did. Hats off to them, they deserved to win two games out of three.

"In this match, the pitch didn’t misbehave as much as we thought it may. We got through to a decent position with the bat, and we looked like we could have scored 200 plus until the momentum was snatched away.

"It’s been a difficult week. We’ve been really disappointed that we haven’t adapted to tough conditions, but no excuses there either, because the Dutch had the same pitches to play on."

Balbirnie won the toss and chose to bat in the decider but Ireland made another poor start with Kevin O’Brien, recalled to open, falling for a fourth-ball duck, and Paul Stirling and the skipper himself failing to negotiate the first powerplay of 10 overs.

Harry Tector and George Dockrell seemed to have revived the visitors with a fourth-wicket partnership of 89, and the former had clearly benefitted from his long stay at the crease in the second game as he constructed a patient top score of 58 from 100 balls.

But when Dockrell was bowled for 40 and Tector nicked behind, the remainder of the batting could not come to grips with a slow pitch of variable bounce and a dispiriting collapse saw the last seven wickets fall for 46 and the Boys in Green dismissed for 163.

Stephan Myburgh lifted the first ball of the reply for six and made the most of a soft dropped chance on eight to take his side within a single shot of victory when he was bowled for 74, trying to hit Simi Singh for a fourth maximum.

Two more wickets fell before Logan van Beek, the Player of the Series, smashed a winning boundary in the 46th over but the Dutch deserved to win by a bigger margin with Ireland second best in all three disciplines, and at times abject in the field.

Although with home series to come against South Africa, next month, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and New Zealand, plus a trip to the West Indies, it is still mathematically possible for Ireland to finish in the top eight, avoiding last place and relegation is now the realistic priority.