Morgan deserves greater credit in his native land for achievements among cricket's elite

Eamonn Sweeney

Who's the most watched Irish sportsman in the world right now? Rory McIlroy? Conor McGregor? One of our Premier League players?

Not at all. It's Eoin Morgan, currently starring for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League where last month's opening match drew 200 million viewers. That's a record for a domestic league game in any sport. The Super Bowl's average global audience is 160 million. Soccer's most watched club fixture, El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona, is usually watched by around 75 million.

The IPL is a phenomenon and the man from North County Dublin is one of its best batsmen. So far this term he's eighth in terms of batting average for the league as a whole and second top run-scorer for the Knight Riders who currently sit fourth in the eight-team table.