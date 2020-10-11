Morgan deserves greater credit in his native land for achievements among cricket's elite

Who's the most watched Irish sportsman in the world right now? Rory McIlroy? Conor McGregor? One of our Premier League players?

Not at all. It's Eoin Morgan, currently starring for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League where last month's opening match drew 200 million viewers. That's a record for a domestic league game in any sport. The Super Bowl's average global audience is 160 million. Soccer's most watched club fixture, El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona, is usually watched by around 75 million.

The IPL is a phenomenon and the man from North County Dublin is one of its best batsmen. So far this term he's eighth in terms of batting average for the league as a whole and second top run-scorer for the Knight Riders who currently sit fourth in the eight-team table.

He's also been the subject of much debate as the Knight Riders uninspiring batting performance has led to suggestions that the Irishman, currently batting at number six, be moved up the order. There were also calls for him to replace Dinesh Karthik after last Saturday's disappointing defeat by the Delhi Capitals, though these may subside somewhat after Wednesday's win over the Chennai Super Kings.

Kolkata are the IPL's sleeping giant. The second most popular team in the country, they haven't reached the competition final since winning it in 2014. In the meantime, their great rivals and India's most popular team the Mumbai Indians have won three of the last five titles.

Morgan hasn't played in the IPL since 2017 and previously appeared for Hyderabad Sunrisers and Punjab Kings XI as well as Kolkata. But there's an awful lot riding on him this season. He was the Knight Riders' second most expensive signing in the league's pre-season auction and the ninth most expensive in the league. He'll be crucial to their bid to make the semi-finals in November.

Yet the campaign of a player exciting so much interest on the sub-continent is going almost entirely unnoticed in his home country. That's because the tendency here is to regard cricket as something of a niche preoccupation which doesn't really rank among the major world sports.

In reality perhaps only soccer has more fans on the planet than cricket. Cricket dwarfs rugby for example. Last year's Rugby World Cup final was watched by a record breaking 45 million viewers. But 273 million watched the Cricket World Cup meeting of India and Pakistan earlier in the summer.

There's a certain kind of chauvinistic Irish bonehead who takes pride in slagging off cricket. It's up there with following Celtic as a measure of nationalist authenticity. But dismissing cricket betrays a short-sighted Eurocentric view of the world. A game which is number one in three of the world's eight most populous countries - India, Pakistan and Bangladesh - deserves respect.

The huge popularity of the IPL tells us something about the real nature of a world where almost one person in three lives in either India or China and the combined population of Indonesia and Pakistan, two countries which rarely show up on our radar, exceeds that of the entire European Union.

The IPL shows us a model of the sporting universe which does not revolve around the West. That's something we'll increasingly have to get used to and not just in sport.

For all its local appeal, the IPL is also a global competition which attracts the best players in the world. Its current top six wicket takers include a South African, a New Zealander, an Australian and an Afghan. An Australian, an Englishman and a South African are among the top six batsmen.

We should be proud that there's an Irishman among the elite in this most popular of leagues. It's time to change the way we think about cricket. It's not a game of the colonial past, it's the game of the post-colonial future. Come on Kolkata. Give them stick.