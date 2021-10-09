McCarthy, Getkate and Kennedy miss cut for T20 World Cup squad

Shane Getkate of Ireland during match three of the Dafanews International Cup ODI series between Ireland and Zimbabwe at Stormont last month. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Barry McCarthy was one of three unlucky players, along with Shane Getkate and Graham Kennedy, who failed to make the cut for the T20 World Cup when the Ireland selectors trimmed their final squad to 15 yesterday.

The writing was on the wall for Pembroke seamer McCarthy when he was omitted from warm-up games against Scotland and the United Arab Emirates this week, although he will stay in the Ireland bubble as cover, in case of illness and injury.

“It’s always difficult to leave out players but we are confident that the squad selected have the ability and the determination to take us into the next round of the tournament,” Andrew White, the chair of selectors, said.

Hopes of progressing beyond the first stage of the World Cup, which starts a week on Monday, were not looking great last night fter Ireland were comprehensively beaten by the UAE in Dubai - a team that didn’t qualify for the tournament.

An avalanche of 45 runs from the final 18 balls took the hosts to an imposing 163-4 and after losing Paul Stirling for one, the Boys in Green failed to mount any sort of challenge and were bowled out for 109 in 18.4 overs.

Following an easy victory over the same opponents on Thursday, it was another example of the inconsistency that has blighted the team’s performances this year, in the series against the Netherlands and Zimbabwe.