Laura Delany hits captain’s innings of 61 to set up Ireland win over Holland in first T20 international

Captain Laura Delany led the way with 61 as Ireland Women beat Holland by 28 runs in the first T20 international in Dublin.

Having been put in to bat, Delany steered her side away from trouble at 38 for two with a 69-run stand with Shauna Kavanagh (21), and 27 off 13 balls from Orla Prendergast pushed the total to 160 for six.

Prendergast then starred with the ball, taking one for five off three overs, along with Lara Maritz, who claimed three for 13 as the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals.

Miranda Veringmeier (33) and Robine Rijke (30) were the only two players to score more than 19 as Holland went behind in the four-match series.