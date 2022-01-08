Late batting collapse sees Ireland fall to West Indies defeat in Jamaica

IRELAND missed out on a glorious opportunity to beat West Indies in Jamaica on Saturday night. Chasing 270 to win the first of three ODIs, Ireland had lost only one wicket in reaching 165 with 14 overs left. But a blow to his helmet discomforted skipper Andrew Balbirnie and he was out two balls later.

Already missing Paul Stirling, quarantining in Florida, Ireland suffered a double blow in pre-game testing when Simi Singh and Ben White came up positive.

Ireland had the hosts reeling on 62-4 off 19 overs when a partnership of 155 between the captain Kieron Pollard (69) and Shamarh Brookes (93) threatened to take the game away. But Josh Little (1-46), Mark Adair (3-38) and Craig Young (3-56) kept their discipline and bowled the Windies out for 269.

That would have been the highest successful chase at Sabina Park and for a long time Ireland looked well placed. Balbirnie (70) shared two big second wicket stands with Andrew McBrine (34) who retired hurt after a HIA, and Harry Tector (53) who made his fifth fifty in eight games.

But Balbirnie’s departure turned up the heat and the Irish middle order was unable to withstand it, ending on 245 all out in the final over.