Kevin O’Brien stars again as Ireland clinch T20 series win over Zimbabwe

Paul Stirling of Ireland congratulates wicketkeeper Neil Rock after winning match four of the Dafanews T20 series between Ireland and Zimbabwe at Bready Cricket Club. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

KEVIN O’BRIEN continued his return to form with a hard-hitting 47 as Ireland eased to a 64-run victory over Zimbabwe at Bready in Co Tyrone to take a winning 3-1 lead in the best-of-five T20 international series.

Veteran O’Brien, who has been struggling for runs this season, started to look more like his old self in making 60 in the second game of the series, and a clear change in tactics by Ireland has benefitted the 37-year-old as well as his team.

While the Boys in Green went too hard at the beginning of each T20 innings against South Africa in July, and lost wickets as a result, a change of approach has seen O’Brien and opening partner Paul Stirling proceeding with more care.

The result yesterday was a first-wicket stand of 89, with O’Brien striking a maximum and six fours, while Stirling added 39 to take him past former team-mate Eoin Morgan into sixth place on the global list of run-scorers in T20 internationals.

Skipper Andy Balbirnie built on their start with a confident 36 from 22 balls, including one enormous six, and local favourite William McClintock chipped in with 15 not out in his first innings for Ireland to help post a creditable 174-4.

Mark Adair quickly claimed three wickets at the start of the reply and another late on for figures of 4-23 that earned him the man-of-the-match award, and the lacklustre visitors did not look threatening at any time as they were restricted to 110-9.