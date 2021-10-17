Kevin O’Brien believes future is bright for young guns as Ireland get back on world stage in T20

It’s been a long time coming, but Ireland’s cricket men step back onto the world stage for the first time since 2016 this week. That tournament in the Himalayas was one to forget on the field, with defeats to Netherlands and Oman plummeting an ageing side to new lows.

Wind forward and just four of that team are still in the Irish squad. Paul Stirling is the towering figure, leading T20 run-scorer in the world for the last two years, but neither George Dockrell nor Andy McBrine can be sure of a starting place.

For so long the totem of the side, Kevin O’Brien is in the gloaming of his career but is desperate for one last performance in front of a global audience. He is the only man to feature in all nine World Cups for which Ireland have qualified.

“It still feels special,” he said this weekend in Abu Dhabi. “Though I suppose it helps that it’s the first since 2016. At one stage, we were qualifying for one every year or two, but this one seems a bit more exciting.”

O’Brien is particularly revved up by the new blood that has come into the side. He believes they can drive them into the second phase, with two to qualify from a group with Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia.

“We’ve a great chance — our average age is quite young and most of the guys are in their first World Cup. The future is bright for this team; the more exposure they get to these events, the better cricketers they will become.

“We need to get the younger guys playing more often — we’ve beaten six Full Members in the past 18 months, so the talent is there. Wins like that will give them the self-belief.”

O’Brien sat out the sixth of those wins, against Bangladesh in a warm-up on Thursday, in which the man groomed to fill his spot eventually, Gareth Delany, got a match-winning 88 not out. Coach Graham Ford will surely find room for both batsmen, especially with the rest of his middle-order misfiring.

Read More

O’Brien sat out the sixth of those wins against Bangladesh in a warm-up on Thursday, in which the man groomed to fill his spot eventually, Gareth Delany, got a match-winning 88 not out. Coach Graham Ford will surely find room for both batsmen, especially with the rest of his middle-order misfiring.

The coach has shuffled his pack a lot lately, with two of the likely starters winning their first caps this summer. It is still unclear what Ford considers his best team, but Simi Singh and Ben White will step to the fore in venues that favour spin. There are options in McBrine, Dockrell, Delany and Stirling.

Temperatures in the UAE are currently in the high 30s, besides that, however, Ireland are well used to conditions there.

Amazingly, of the 146 T20s Ireland have played, 45 were staged in the Emirates — seven more than back home. That said, neither White nor keeper Neil Rock had played there before this week.

For several years now, Ireland supporters have shrugged their shoulders and admitted T20 just didn’t suit the players. Under Ford, they have improved their ranking from 19th to 12th and Thursday’s win over the world number 6 was impressive in all sectors.

But they rely far too heavily on the top three to get runs, and few of the bowlers have the x-factor to excel at the top level. Simi Singh has added variation to his spin, and Josh Little’s pace and consistency has leapt forward too, but the rest of the attack will be keen to keep it as tight as possible.

Tomorrow’s first game, against the Netherlands, is the crunch fixture and the formbook weighs heavily against Ireland — they played the Dutch in the two most recent tournaments and suffered catastrophic losses in both. In nine T20s between the two since 2012, Ireland have won only twice. They have a powerful middle-order spearheaded by Ryan ten Doeschate, but their bowlers have had the upper hand in recent meetings.

Ireland have never beaten Sri Lanka, but the former champions have been on a downswing for a while. They will be itching to prove their demotion to the qualifying round was a glitch and their battery of spinners, notably all-rounder leggie Wanindu Hasaranga, will be a major concern. Ireland always had the measure of Namibia, but the Africans have put some good results together and secured ex-South Africa T20 specialist David Wiese. If Andy Balbirnie’s men need a win, they will need to tread carefully.

O’Brien reckons Ireland have a tricky draw: “All sides are equally dangerous, Namibia have improved a lot in recent years playing South African provinces. We know a lot about the Dutch and Sri Lankans, it’s the tougher of the qualifying groups with any two sides capable of going through.”

The Railway Union man retired from ODIs in the summer, a decision that derailed his form in T20. “In hindsight, it probably was a mistake to do it the way I did. I thought retiring from ODIs would go unnoticed and I could crack on. I think the publicity it got affected my focus and preparation for the South Africa series.”

No, 0-0-2 isn’t a new MI6 agent, but O’Brien’s run of scores against the Proteas, the low point of nine innings in midsummer when he totalled just 49 runs. “Thankfully, I got focused, scored a few runs for Railway and came back with a bang against Zimbabwe.”

Next month O’Brien will be back in the UAE to take up a post as assistant coach at the Northern Warriors for the Abu Dhabi T10? “Hopefully, it will open a few doors. I’ve got to go abroad now and get some experience outside Ireland.”

He’s keen to stress he’s not quite ready to retire. “There’s another T20 World Cup next year in Australia. I’d like to think I’ve another good 12 months left in me, as long as I’m enjoying it and making a contribution.”

He’ll be keen to contribute this week and sees great things ahead for his young teammates: “I’m very excited to see what this team can do under Bally and Graham.”