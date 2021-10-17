| 14°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kevin O’Brien believes future is bright for young guns as Ireland get back on world stage in T20

Kevin O'Brien. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Kevin O'Brien. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Kevin O'Brien. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Kevin O'Brien. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ger Siggins

It’s been a long time coming, but Ireland’s cricket men step back onto the world stage for the first time since 2016 this week. That tournament in the Himalayas was one to forget on the field, with defeats to Netherlands and Oman plummeting an ageing side to new lows.

Wind forward and just four of that team are still in the Irish squad. Paul Stirling is the towering figure, leading T20 run-scorer in the world for the last two years, but neither George Dockrell nor Andy McBrine can be sure of a starting place.

For so long the totem of the side, Kevin O’Brien is in the gloaming of his career but is desperate for one last performance in front of a global audience. He is the only man to feature in all nine World Cups for which Ireland have qualified.

Most Watched

Privacy