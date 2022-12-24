Josh Little in line for large pay day following €500,000 IPL deal

Josh Little is in line for a bumper pay day next spring after being snapped up by Gujarat Titans for €500,000 in yesterday’s Indian Premier League auction in Kochi.

Left-arm seamer Little, who has enjoyed a stellar 2022, including taking a hat-trick at the T20 World Cup, attracted a bidding war between the Titans and Lucknow Super Giants that started at 50 lakh (€57,000) and went all the way to 4.4 crore.