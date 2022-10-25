‘It would be great if we could beat the English again’ – Harry Tector looks to summon spirit of Southampton

Harry Tector goes toe-to-toe with England at the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Wednesday (5am Irish time) and will be hoping for a similar outcome to the last time when he proudly strode off unbeaten on 29 after helping deliver a seven-wicket win.

That one-day international in Southampton, during the Covid-blighted summer of 2020, was an important staging post on Tector’s journey to becoming the main man in Ireland’s middle order.

“I didn’t walk off that night thinking I’d made it, or anything like that,” the 22-year-old said, “but the faith the captain and coaches showed, by not pushing Kevin [O’Brien] up the order ahead of me in what was a pressure situation, did give me confidence.

“It wasn’t really a turning point in my career because I’d already played 20-odd T20s - and it wasn’t as though I did anything special that night - but it was good to be part of a winning side against England.”

Tector claims to have come of age the following summer when he scored 79 at Malahide, off a very good South African attack.

“They had [Kagiso] Rabada, [Anrich] Nortje and [Keshav] Maharaj and that was the innings when I thought ‘I can play at this level - I am good enough’.”

Despite that he found himself dropped from the T20 squad for the tour of the USA and West Indies after Ireland’s early exit from last year’s World Cup - although he was retained in the 50-overs side - with the perception from outside that he didn’t start quickly enough in the shorter format.

“I’m afraid I didn’t take that very well,” he said. “I was really quite angry at the time but after I’d calmed down I could see that my performances hadn’t warranted me holding on to a place.

“I vowed to make runs against the West Indies in the ODIs as that was the only way I could force my way back in.”

And make runs against the West Indies he did with three half-centuries as Ireland won the series 2-1 in Jamaica, and when skipper Andy Balbirnie moved up to open the batting Tector filled the middle order vacancy in the T20 side.

Less than a year after being dropped he is now one of the first names on the teamsheet thanks to a prolific summer that contained back-to-back ODI centuries against New Zealand.

Oddly, perhaps, but in line with the team ethic that prevails under coach Heinrich Malan, Tector nominates a modest 25 not out from 15 balls against Afghanistan in a T20 international in Belfast in August as his favourite innings for Ireland.

“It doesn’t sound much, but George Dockrell and I needed something like 20 off the last two overs to win that game - and we got them - which is something we’ve had a problem with in the past.

“If one of the centuries against New Zealand had resulted in a win, then I’d probably have gone with that, but we lost both times.

“We’ve had a big shift in the squad’s mentality this year - we’re trying to play an exciting, positive brand of cricket and instead of grinding to 150, or whatever, and trying to defend that, we’re looking to go big.

“It won’t come off every time, and there will be days when we’re bowled out for 80, but on those other occasions we’ll chase down targets like we did in the Scotland and the West Indies games last week, and make over 200 as we did against India in the summer.

“The partnership between George and Curtis [Campher] to beat Scotland was the best I’ve seen playing for Ireland. Curtis’s innings was amazing.

“It would be great if we could beat the English again.”