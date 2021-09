Spectators await the resumption of play during heavy rain during match two of the Dafanews International Cup ODI series between Ireland and Zimbabwe at Stormont in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland’s second one-day international against Zimbabwe in Belfast ended with no result after the match was abandoned due to rain.

The hosts posted 228 for eight in their innings, with William Porterfield (67) and Harry Tector (55) each scoring half-centuries, before the heavens opened.

The contest was subsequently abandoned at around 5.15pm. The three-match series, which Zimbabwe lead 1-0 following their 38-run victory in Wednesday’s opener, is set to conclude on Monday.