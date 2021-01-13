Ireland's ODI cricketers hit by further postponement after coronavirus outbreak in UAE team

Ireland have announced Thursday’s one-day international against the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi has been postponed because the home side are in quarantine amid a coronavirus outbreak in their ranks.

While there are no new recorded cases, the UAE’s department of health has instructed the side to remain in self-isolation following seven positive tests for Covid-19 in the last week.

That has led to Cricket Ireland and the Emirates Cricket Board agreeing to postpone the second one-day international for a third time and discussions about rescheduling the suspended matches are ongoing.

An Emirates Cricket Board statement said: “Emirates Cricket Board confirms that the match in the Sky247.net Abu Dhabi ODI Series 2021 against Ireland has been suspended.

“Although no new positive cases have been returned, the decision, supported by Cricket Ireland, was made due to the UAE team remaining in quarantine as directed by authorities on January 11.

“As previously communicated, discussions continue regarding rescheduling matches.”

The UAE claimed a six-wicket victory last Friday in what was supposed to be the first of four ODIs, but fixtures on Sunday and then Tuesday were called off amid a number of home players found to have tested positive for the virus.

Ireland are due to play three matches against Afghanistan in the UAE, starting on January 21, in a series which counts towards qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

