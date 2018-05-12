Ireland's long awaited Test debut gets underway - and there was drama on the very first ball
Ireland's first ever Test is under way on day two after Friday's washout against Pakistan.
No play was possible on day one as rain lashed Malahide, leaving Cricket Ireland to refund all those who had bought tickets.
Saturday dawned bright and sunny, though, and the governing body tweeted several pictures of preparations on the ground with the caption: "Sun, you're a day late!"
Ireland's first ball in Test cricket did not go according to plan.
Bowled by Middlesex's Tim Murtagh, Azhar Ali took a single off it but in the process of doing so, opening partner Iman Ul-Haq was injured.
Diving to make his crease as Tyrone Kane tried to throw down the stumps, Imam - nephew of Pakistan great Inzamam - collided with the onrushing Niall O'Brien.
Thankfully, after a brief delay he was able to carry on.
