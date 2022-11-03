Ireland's Little looking for another big scalp to close out T20 World Cup campaign

Josh Little has been a standout performer for Ireland at the T20 World Cup. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

JOSH LITTLE wants to round off his successful T20 World Cup campaign with another big scalp on Friday (4am) in Adelaide as Ireland aim to derail the semi-final ambitions of New Zealand in their final Group 1 match.

Left-arm paceman Little has been the standout bowler in Australia, taking eight wickets in sharp, accurate spells, and would run Lorcan Tucker close for any Irish Player of the Tournament award.

While wicketkeeper Tucker’s prolific form - 193 runs from six innings - could not have been predicted when the squad left Dublin last month, Little is simply fulfilling promise that saw him make his international debut as a 16-year-old in 2016.

Former coach Phil Simmons had singled out the Pembroke youngster as ‘the one most likely to succeed’ when he left the role a year earlier and Little’s pace, accuracy and awkward angles of delivery are now sought-after commodities by T20 franchises.

“I’m pretty happy with where I am at the moment,” the 23-year-old said. “There’s always room for improvement, and I don’t think I'll ever be fully happy, but no, overall, I’m enjoying it.

“We want to be playing in as many big competitions as we can and playing in front of thousands. Look at the other night in the Gabba, a 20,000-odd crowd. Stuff like that is what everyone wants to be doing day in and day out. The more of that the better.”

Tucker scored 71 not out as Ireland recovered from 25-5 to give Australia just a worry or two towards the end of that game in Brisbane and Little is impressed by his side’s newly-found ability to scrap and be competitive, even against the biggest of teams.

“A couple of years ago, if you saw an Irish side 25 for five, you’d think ‘Well, that game is done’ and turn off the TV.

“We’ve come so far to actually get to where we got in that game and show the Aussies that a couple of our boys are right up there. To do that was very pleasing and sets us in good stead for what’s ahead.

“The wins out here against the West Indies and England are games we’ll never forget. Playing England as an Irishman is always a big occasion. To win that one was something very special.”

Half an hour after The Boys in Green begin their final game, Ireland women start a three-match ODI series against Pakistan in Lahore, in the ICC Women’s Championship.

“We’ve had an excellent few days getting used to the conditions here,” opener Leah Paul said. “Training at the Gaddafi Stadium has given us an insight into how the pitch will likely play, and we have developed a range of plans for what we are expecting.

“Our teams are pretty evenly matched. We know Pakistan have a number of quality spinners that will look to dominate in these conditions but if we perform to our best we can beat them.”