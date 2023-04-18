Ireland’s humbling defeat to Sri Lanka is their fifth straight loss since winning Test status in 2017

Ireland's Curtis Campher walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Ireland at the Galle International Cricket Stadium today.

Ireland came unstuck against spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis as Sri Lanka recorded their biggest Test win with an innings-and-280-run triumph inside three days.