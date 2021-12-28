Ireland’s first ODI against the United States moved to Wednesday due to Covid cases

Ireland take on the US in two ODI clashes. Photo: Sportsfile

Ireland's first of two One-Day Internationals against the USA in

Florida has been moved from Tuesday until Wednesday due to a number of new positive Covid cases within the playing and support staff groups.

All of the remaining players and support staff underwent a full suite of antigen testing on Monday evening, all with negative results.

If both teams can complete an additional set of negative testing today, then the series will proceed with the amended dates of 29 December and 30 December.

The final match in the series will remain as scheduled on Thursday 30 December, which is a Day/Night fixture with a 2pm (7pm Irish time) start.

The three umpires who were initially deemed as close contacts to the one positive case in the umpiring group have now all tested negative, and these three umpires now await final ICC confirmation to officiate on 29 and 30 December.