Ireland players, including captain Andrew Balbirnie, centre, celebrate the run-out of Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, during match three of the ODI series in 2021. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ireland have named a familiar 15-strong squad for the three one-day internationals in England later this month but will make a key tactical change with Andy Balbirnie promoted to open the batting with new skipper Paul Stirling.