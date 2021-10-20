Ireland squander dream start to fall to crushing T20 World Cup defeat against Sri Lanka

IRELAND face a do-or-die shoot out with Namibia tomorrow (FRI) to reach the Super Six stage of the T20 World Cup after being outclassed and losing their second group qualifying match to Sri Lanka by 70 runs in Abu Dhabi.

Paul Stirling and Josh Little gave the Boys in Green a perfect start by taking three wickets in the first 10 balls of the match but from the depths of 8-3, Sri Lanka recovered to 171-7, which was more than enough for their impressive attack to defend.

Skipper Andy Balbirnie top-scored with 41 from 39 balls, including one stupendous pull for six over mid-wicket, but batting proved hard work for Ireland against a line-up boasting two 140kph bowlers and a couple of mesmerising spinners.

Balbirnie and Curtis Campher built something of a platform with a fourth-wicket partnership of 53 but, with the required run rate spiralling into double figures, Monday’s hero was bowled for 24 and the chase fell away from 85-3 to 101 all out.

“We had them in trouble there at the start, but they took it away from us in the middle of their innings,” Balbirnie said, as Sri Lanka celebrated a second group win which sent them through to the next stage.

“It’s a big game for us against Namibia now. Those are the games you want to play, the big knock-outs. It’s a big deal for us as players, and for friends and families. It’s all to play for and hopefully a lot of people tune in.”

Little provided some cheer for Ireland fans with another fine set of four overs, taking wickets with successive balls in his first and returning to despatch two more victims at the death, for figures of 4-23, his best in T20 internationals.

“Josh is a real find for us,” Balbirnie said, “He has new ball skills to attack the stumps, and hopefully he can continue that against Namibia and into next week.”

Mark Adair also continued his fine form, claiming his 50th scalp in T20is, but there were no repeat heroics from Campher who failed to register in the wickets column after his four in four balls against the Netherlands.

Ireland omitted leg-spinner Ben White in favour of Craig Young and that decision was vindicated by the seamer’s tidy run-a-ball spell while the off spin of Simi Singh proved expensive.

On a good pitch, Ireland needed one of their big three hitters to come off but Kevin O’Brien skied the final ball of the first over, Stirling also picked out short fine leg on seven, and Gareth Delany was beaten and bowled for two by a wicked googly.

Sri Lanka have made sure of their progress from the group but must defeat Holland to guarantee top spot.

Earlier, a match-winning innings from Sussex all-rounder David Wiese carried Namibia to a six-wicket victory over Holland, effectively ending Dutch hopes of progressing.

Both sides suffered heavy losses in their opening matches making this a must-win in terms of qualification for the Super 12 stage, and it was the African nation who came out on top courtesy of a stirring chase led by Wiese.

The 36-year-old, a former South Africa player on his second chance in international cricket, struck an unbeaten 66, including five sixes and four fours, to guide his side past their target of 165 in Abu Dhabi.

Holland had earlier posted 164 for four, opener Max O’Dowd at the crease for all but three balls of the innings as his knock of 70 provided the bulk of the total.

Wiese had a hand in his last-over run-out and also picked up the key wicket of former Titans team-mate Roelof Van Der Merwe, while Colin Ackermann (35) and Scott Edwards helped nudge the score up.

After nine overs Namibia’s response was going nowhere fast, with Wiese fresh at the crease and another 113 runs needed at more than 10-an-over. But he and captain Gerhard Erasmus piled on a stand of 82, dispatching the likes of Van Der Merwe and Ackermann to all parts, to turn the game on its head.

Fred Klaassen closed out a fine spell for just 14 runs, leaving another 15 needed off the last two overs but Logan Van Der Beek could not match that level of control, allowing the Africans to get over the line with six balls to spare.