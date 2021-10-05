Ireland outshone by Zimbabwe in Harare

LAURA DELANY was outshone by her opposite number Mary-Ann Musonda in Harare today as Zimbabwe beat Ireland by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match one-day international series.

Captain Delany top-scored for the visitors with 86 from 81 balls, including nine fours, but no other batter reached 30 and only some vigorous tail-end hitting, that brought 81 runs from the last 10 overs, took Ireland to 253-8 from 50 overs.

Zimbabwe were never behind in the chase and despite Cara Murray claiming two wickets and Delany proving Ireland’s most economical bowler with 1-41 from nine overs, Musonda’s 103 not out took the hosts to victory with 6.1 overs to spare.

Meanwhile, Ireland men suffered the full force of George Munsey’s bat in Dubai as the Scotland opener smashed 67 from 25 balls to secure his side a five-wicket victory in a warm-up match ahead of this month’s T20 World Cup.

Harry Tector top-scored for Ireland with 38 while Curtis Campher hit 35 and Neil Rock 32 in a total of 176 all out but after Josh Little had struck with the third ball of the reply, Scotland powered home with 13 balls to spare.