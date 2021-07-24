Ireland must prepare for future without Kevin O’Brien after T20 series

It’s time to talk about who replaces Kevin O’Brien because even if the most-capped Irish cricketer comes good in today’s final T20 international against South Africa, all the signs point to the end of his wonderful career being only months away.

O’Brien, for so long the first name on the team-sheet, has admitted as much himself by retiring from the 50-overs format that saw him etched in folklore 10 years ago when he scored what is still the fastest World Cup century to beat England in Bangalore.

At 37, he says he wants to carry on playing T20s for another two years but the runs have dried up both for Ireland, where he has failed to score in his last three innings, and for Leinster Lightning in domestic games.

Yes, if given another chance that on form alone he doesn’t deserve, O’Brien (above) could come good in Belfast today and give the selectors justification for including him in their squad for the T20 World Cup this autumn.

That’s what his former team-mate Andrew White, now chair of selectors, will be hoping for as it was less than two years ago that O’Brien scored 120 in a T20 to join a select band of 14 who have made international centuries in all three formats.

There is no obvious replacement to open with Paul Stirling in the squad, and even if Ireland choose to experiment by giving big-hitting William McClintock a debut in today’s dead rubber, he is not a long-term solution at the top of the order.

The lack of obvious contenders is a problem for White and a reason that O’Brien may yet enjoy a renaissance that allows him to bow out on the high that his contribution to Irish cricket over 15 years so richly deserves.

Ireland v South Africa,

Live, BT Sport, 3.45