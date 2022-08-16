| 17.1°C Dublin

Ireland legend Kevin O'Brien announces retirement from international cricket

Kevin OBrien enjoyed an illustrious career with Ireland. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Kevin OBrien enjoyed an illustrious career with Ireland. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Legendary Irish cricketer Kevin O'Brien has announced his retirement from the international game.

The 38-year-old was a key figure for Ireland throughout his 16-year stint in green, representing his country at the 2007, 2011 and 2015 World Cups.

O'Brien's finest hour came against England at the 2011 World Cup, as Ireland produced a famous victory after the Dubliner hit 113 runs.

“I have enjoyed every minute of playing for Ireland, made many friends on the pitch and I have so many happy memories to remember from my time playing with the national side,” said O’Brien in a statement.

“It’s now on to the next stage of my life and my career for me, the time is right. I want to continue to grow my own coaching academy here in Ireland and I have some exciting opportunities coming up in the near future. I also want to continue to gain coaching experience overseas and hopefully will have more opportunities with some international and professional sides in the near future.”

