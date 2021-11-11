Ireland in the running to host men’s T20 World Cup in 2030 as part of bid with England, Wales and Scotland

Ireland are in advanced talks to stage the men’s T20 World Cup in 2030, in a hosting partnership with England, Wales and Scotland.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are leading the development of the bid, with Ireland slated as co-hosts, not simply providing the venue for an odd game, as has happened in the past.

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to express the Irish Government’s support for a potential bid when the process of selecting World Cup hosts for 2024-’31 restarted earlier this year.

Unlike football’s World Cup, the staging of the tournament is usually agreed in turn between the bigger nations, so with no other bids expected for the 2030 event, any such joint proposal has an extremely good chance of success.

The Irish Independent understands the major events division in the Department of Sport has met with Cricket Ireland, the ECB, Cricket Scotland, UK Sport and government representatives from Wales and Scotland to consider how to proceed.

The Department of Sport is working with Cricket Ireland and the other potential partners to better understand the budget position and the support that would be asked of public funding before a final decision is made. In his letter to the ICC, Chambers expressed his support for a potential bid and pledged to work closely with stakeholders in the UK to deliver a successful event.

The ICC are keen to grow the game globally through what is now a biennial tournament and the proposed format for T20 World Cup in 2030 will consist of 20 teams competing in 55 matches at 11 venues.

A successful bid by Ireland could spur serious work at the proposed national stadium at Abbotstown, with floodlight facilities included. The current ICC-approved grounds at Malahide and Clontarf in Dublin, Stormont in Belfast, and Bready in Tyrone have no lights and would be restricted to afternoon matches.

There has already been one World Cup match held in Dublin, a 50-overs affair in 1999 between West Indies and Bangladesh as hosts England farmed out games to Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands.

It wasn’t until 2007 that Ireland first played in a World Cup – famously beating Pakistan in Jamaica on St Patrick’s Day – and the Boys in Green took their bow in the World T20 two years later in England, reaching the latter stages.

In recent times Ireland have not fared well in the shortest form of the international game, but co-hosting such a high-profile event would be a massive boost for the sport, as well as swelling the coffers of Cricket Ireland.

The tournament will come too late for T20 superstar Paul Stirling, who is 31, but Ireland’s exciting crop of youngsters – Josh Little, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher and Gareth Delany - are all in their early 20s and will be in their prime in 2030.