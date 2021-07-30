Ireland fall to Dutch defeat in rain-affected T20 international at Malahide but take series 2-1

Babette De Leede smashed an unbeaten 62 off 35 balls as Holland won the final rain-affected match of their dead T20 series against Ireland in Malahide.

The seven-wicket Duckworth/Lewis victory with nine balls to spare was the tourists' first success to make it 2-1 overall as the Irish had previously registered wins either side of the abandoned third fixture.

Set an adjusted 118 off 15 overs De Leede and Miranda Veringmeier (29) shared a stand of 85 after Holland lost two wickets for just 11 in the first nine balls of their reply.

De Leede hit two sixes and eight fours in her hour-long stay at the crease.

Ireland's total of 101 for two off 15 overs was based around an 85-run stand between Rebecca Stokell (48) and captain Laura Delany (39 not out).