Ireland fall short in bid to qualify for 2019 Cricket World Cup

The two latest full member nations of the International Cricket Council were both vying for a place in England and Wales next summer as the qualification tournament reached its crescendo.

And it was Afghanistan who prevailed as they overhauled Ireland's 209 for seven with five wickets and five balls to spare to join the West Indies in the 10-team global tournament.

It is a spectacular reversal of fortunes for Afghanistan, who lost their first three group games and only progressed to the Super Six stage through net run-rate before hitting their straps.