Ireland face uphill battle against Bangladesh despite excellent showing from Andy McBrine

Ireland's Andy McBrine. Image: Sportsfile.

Close

Ireland's Andy McBrine. Image: Sportsfile.

Ireland's Andy McBrine. Image: Sportsfile.

Ireland's Andy McBrine. Image: Sportsfile.

David Townsend

ANDY McBRINE recorded the best bowling figures in Ireland’s brief Test match history in Dhaka but his hard work was undone in a disastrous last session on the second day which left Bangladesh scenting victory.

McBrine toiled through 28 overs in the steamy heat to take 6-118 and was given fine support by big-hearted seamer Mark Adair, who claimed 2-64, as the home side were dismissed for 369 - a first innings lead of 155.

