Ireland denied chance to seal famous series victory as second T20 international rained off in West Indies

GARETH DELANY smashed four huge sixes off consecutive balls in St Kitts on Saturday night as Ireland posted a competitive 147-9 against the West Indies only to see the second T20 international washed out by persistent rain.

The Boys in Green will take a 1-0 lead into Sunday night's final match but could already have wrapped up a famous away win against the world champions after another quality batting display on a less reliable surface.

Openers Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien, the heroes of Thursday's win in Grenada, both went cheaply but skipper Andy Balbirnie, Delany and Harry Tector piled in as the West Indies attack again struggled for control.

Delany top-scored with 44 from 22 balls, smashing leg-spinner Hayden Walsh back over his head and onto the roof of a stand and then over it and out of the ground during a remarkable onslaught that included a four as well as five maximums.

Balbirnie made a rapid 32, with four boundaries, but gave his side an injury concern ahead of the final game as he appeared to strain a hamstring while batting and was unable to field. His opposite number Keiron Pollard was the West Indies' best bowler, claiming 4-25.

From 95-2 after 11 overs, the Ireland innings lost momentum but Tector cleared the ropes twice in making 31 from 23 balls, before a farcical end to the innings when Ireland re-emerged to face three balls after a rain break and lost three wickets, including two run-outs.

Stirling, captaining in place of the absent Balbirnie, opened the bowling himself and removed dangerman Lendl Simmons in the first over before the rain returned to Warner Park for a final decisive time with the home side 16-1 in the third over.

