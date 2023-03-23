| 12.9°C Dublin

Ireland cricketers lose series to Bangladesh by record 10 wickets

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud (r) celebrates after taking the wicket of Ireland's Curtis Campher (l) during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Sylhet. Expand

Close

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud (r) celebrates after taking the wicket of Ireland's Curtis Campher (l) during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Sylhet.

Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud claimed his maiden five-for as Bangladesh defeated Ireland by 10 wickets and took the one-day international series 2-0 today.

Bangladesh won the first match by 183 runs for its largest ODI victory and the second match was washed out. This was the first time Bangladesh beat any team by 10 wickets.

