Ireland confirmed as co-hosts for T20 World Cup in 2030

IRELAND were confirmed as co-hosts of the 2030 T20 World Cup, along with England and Scotland, as exclusively revealed last week in the Irish Independent.

The 2030 version of the event will feature 16 international teams, playing a total of 55 matches, with Ireland expected to stage games at Malahide and possibly Stormont in Belfast.

“We are delighted to be named as a preferred co-host of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2030,” Warren Deutrom, the CEO of Cricket Ireland said after the ICC Board meeting in Dubai.

“This is great news for Irish cricket fans who will be able to see some of the world’s best cricketers playing in the most dynamic format of the game on Irish shores.

“While we have hosted several ICC qualifier tournaments in the past and of course a 1999 World Cup fixture in Clontarf, this will be the first time multiple matches in a major global cricket event will feature in Ireland.”

Deutrom admitted that there is still much work to do before the details are finalised, not only in partnership with the England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Scotland, but also the government bodies involved.

Jack Chambers, the Minister of State at the Department of Sport, has written to the ICC, expressing the Irish government’s enthusiasm to help host the tournament with his department’s Major Events Division working closely with all the parties involved.

“Work has been underway for some time on Ireland potentially bidding for this T20 World Cup and we have been working closely with Cricket Ireland,” he said.

“I am conscious that cricket is enjoying a huge surge in interest in Ireland - in particular since elevation to full membership of the ICC in 2017 - and I am confident we would deliver a wonderful event.”

Meanwhile, Orla Prendergast led the way with bat and ball in Harare today but was unable to prevent Thailand winning by five wickets as Ireland continued their preparations for the 50-overs World Cup qualifiers.

Prendergast top scored with 37 and Amy Hunter made 30 in a disappointing total of 154 all out in 40 overs, and the all-rounder also claimed two wickets before Thailand eased to victory with 14.2 overs to spare.