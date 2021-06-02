Ireland blow winning position to lose first ODI to the Netherlands since 2007 by single run

JOSH LITTLE experienced the highs and the lows of World Cup cricket in Utrecht as Ireland agonisingly lost the first of three Super League qualifiers to the Netherlands by the narrowest of margins.

Little took a wicket with his first ball and another two soon after to reduce the Dutch to 53-5 but the home side recovered to 195 all out and after slipping to 11-3 in reply, Ireland were never in control of the chase despite a battling 69 from Paul Stirling.

However, having fought their way to a winning position after 46 overs with 19 runs required from the final 24 balls, the loss of both Andy McBrine and Barry McCarthy to the bowling of Pieter Seelar in the following over swung the game back towards the hosts.

Simi Singh was run out for 45 with 10 still needed from five balls but after last man Craig Young had pushed a single, Little raised the visitors’ hopes with an improvised scoop past fine leg for four, only to miss the final delivery attempting a repeat.

Ireland ran a bye but were one run short of tying the scores and forcing a Super Over, and the Netherlands had their first ODI win over the Boys in Green since 2007 as well as 10 World Cup qualifying points.

Losing skipper Andy Balbirnie didn’t try to hide behind a couple of ‘umpire’s call’ lbw decisions against Harry Tector and Andy McBrine, the latter turning the game with Ireland needing 18 from 23 balls with four wickets in hand.

“Losing those three early wickets didn’t help,” Balbirnie said. “We knew it was going to be a tricky pitch to bat on and like the games [against Afghanistan] in Abu Dhabi earlier this year, none of our top order stayed with Paul Stirling who was again brilliant.”

While Balbirnie praised 21-year-old Little for sharp spells that brought the left-arm speedster 3-32, the Pembroke man will know that his choice of shot from the final ball was at best questionable with the Dutch posting a man on the fine leg boundary.

The sides meet again tomorrow (FRI) when another home victory will have Ireland starting to worry about finishing bottom of the 13-team ladder and dropping out of the next Super League rather than making the top eight to qualify for the 2023 tournament.