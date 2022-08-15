Ireland beaten by Afghanistan as T20 series goes down to final match on Wednesday

Harry Tector of Ireland reacts after being dismissed during the T20 International match between Ireland and Afghanistan at Stormont in Belfast. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland's T20 international series against Afghanistan is level at 2-2 with one match to play after the tourists triumphed by 27 runs in a rain-delayed fourth encounter at Stormont.

After wet weather saw the start of play pushed back by a couple of hours to 5.30pm - and the contest reduced to 11 overs a side - Afghanistan, having been inserted by their opponents, posted 132 for six, with Najibullah Zadran the biggest thorn in Ireland's side as he notched a half-century.

As well as Zadran's 50 in 22 balls, there was also an unbeaten 31 from Rashid Khan off 10, while Gareth Delany claimed three wickets for 33.

Ireland's subsequent run chase saw George Dockrell hit 41 not out before the hosts were bowled out for 105, with Fareed Ahmad taking a trio of scalps for 14 runs and Khan and Naveen-Ul-Haq two apiece.

The series, in which Ireland were 2-0 up, concludes with the final match on Wednesday.