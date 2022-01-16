ANDY McBRINE produced another superb all-round performance in Jamaica to help Ireland to a nervy two-wicket over the West indies in their World Cup Super League decider and a first series victory over a Test-playing nation.

McBrine, who suffered a concussion when he was struck on the helmet in the first of the three games, took 4-28 as the West Indies were bowled out for 212, then followed up with his second ODI half century as Ireland staggered home in the 45th over.

After losing the toss, the West Indies flew out of the traps with an opening stand of 72 in 11 overs only for seamer Craig Young to spark a collapse with his second three-wicket haul in two matches.

William Porterfield fell to the first ball of the reply but McBrine and skipper Paul Stirling steadied the ship with a partnership of 73 for the second wicket, and McBrine added another 79 with Harry Tector before he was caught behind for 59 from 100 balls.

Tector sailed serenely on to reach a seventh half-century in his last 10 ODI innings but when the YMCA youngster was lbw for 52, attempting to reverse sweep, the Boys in Green slumped alarmingly from 190-4 to 208-8 before Young found a winning boundary.

Meanwhile South African-born Josh Cox became only the fourth Ireland player to score an U19 World Cup century, after Eoin Morgan, Stirling and Harry Tector, as the Boys in Green started their campaign with a 39-run victory over Uganda in Guyana.