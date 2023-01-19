Ireland beat Indonesia by 49 runs to reach the Super Sixes stage of Under-19 T20 World Cup

Zara Craig and Georgina Dempsey scored half-centuries in Potchefstroom on Thursday as Ireland overpowered Indonesia by 49 runs in a one-sided T20 to reach the Super Sixes stage of the U19 World Cup.
In what was a sudden-death final group match, Ireland lost three wickets in the powerplay before Dempsey took control with a 38-ball half-century, adding 93 for the fourth wicket with Craig who finished on 52 not out in a daunting total of 156-5.
Craig followed up with excellent figures of 2-4 from two overs and there were also wickets for Dempsey, Kia McCartney, Ellie McGee, Abbi Harrison and Aimee Maguire as the attack restricted Indonesia to 107-8.
“Really happy with that result,” skipper Siúin Woods said. “We’ve got tougher games coming up, with England and Pakistan in the Super Sixes, but we’re ready for that. We want to play the best teams and we’re really excited.”
Meanwhile, skipper Andy Balbirnie has withdrawn from Ireland’s one-day international series in Zimbabwe with a suspected mild concussion sustained when he deflected a full toss into his helmet during the opening game in Harare on Wednesday.
Paul Stirling will captain the side in Saturday’s second ODI while the 26-year-old uncapped Munster Reds left-hander Murray Commins will fly to join the squad from South Africa where he has been playing club cricket.