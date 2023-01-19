Ireland beat Indonesia by 49 runs to reach the Super Sixes stage of Under-19 T20 World Cup

14 June 2022; Georgina Dempsey of Ireland during the Women's one day international match between Ireland and South Africa at Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin. Photo by George Tewkesbury/Sportsfile

Zara Craig and Georgina Dempsey scored half-centuries in Potchefstroom on Thursday as Ireland overpowered Indonesia by 49 runs in a one-sided T20 to reach the Super Sixes stage of the U19 World Cup.

In what was a sudden-death final group match, Ireland lost three wickets in the powerplay before Dempsey took control with a 38-ball half-century, adding 93 for the fourth wicket with Craig who finished on 52 not out in a daunting total of 156-5.