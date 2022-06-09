Injury problems force Ireland international bowler Peter Chase into early retirement aged 28

Peter Chase has listened to his body and called time on an eight-year Ireland career that saw him win 43 cps, after suffering a second successive season-ending injury.

The lanky Malahide fast bowler was dubbed ‘Baby Boyd’ when he burst onto the international scene in 2014 but constant injuries prevented him from replacing Boyd Rankin in the Ireland team for any sustained length of time.

“After a year out during 2021, I was excited and motivated for this season but I suffered another serious injury in Namibia during only my third game back,” the 28-year-old said.

“I love representing Ireland, and I pride myself on my work ethic and resilience, but with the likelihood of no representative cricket for another year due to this injury, I feel it is the right time to move on and start something new.”

The highlight of Chase’s career came in 2018 when the big man twice dismissed Indian superstar Virat Kohli - widely recognised as the best batsman in the world at that time - in back-to-back T20 internationals at Malahide.

“To perform well at my home ground in front of a sold-out crowd was surreal,” Chase said. He took a career-best 4-35 in the first game, dismissing the holy trinity of Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in the space of four balls.

“I’ll never forget walking into the clubhouse after that game. The reaction was crazy. If you didn’t know the result, you would have thought Ireland had won! That moment with my family and friends was extra special.”

India will return to Malahide for another pair of T20s against Ireland later this month.