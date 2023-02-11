| 7.3°C Dublin

‘If you don’t make the standard, you won’t be there’ – Ronan Kelleher says there is total trust in squad depth

11 February 2023; Ronan Kelleher of Ireland after his side's victory in during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match against France at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Ronan Kelleher’s impact on today’s signature victory against the French signified not only that Ireland now have depth in their squad, but that they also trust it implicitly.

No Robbie Henshaw, no problem. No Tadhg Furlong, no matter. Ireland would finish the match with a reserve combination in the half-backs but what of it?

