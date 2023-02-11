‘If you don’t make the standard, you won’t be there’ – Ronan Kelleher says there is total trust in squad depth

Ronan Kelleher’s impact on today’s signature victory against the French signified not only that Ireland now have depth in their squad, but that they also trust it implicitly.

No Robbie Henshaw, no problem. No Tadhg Furlong, no matter. Ireland would finish the match with a reserve combination in the half-backs but what of it?

At hooker too, where Dan Sheehan was an earlier faller in the week before Rob Herring subsided beneath Uini Atonio’s brutal assault, Ronan Kelleher arrived to freight his side to the finishing line.

All of Dave Kilcoyne, Tom O'Toole, Iain Henderson, Jack Conan, Craig Casey, Ross Byrne and Bundee Aki provided vigorous momentum from the bench.

And for the Leinster hooker, this element of trust in the squad depth, perfectly encapsulated by the coach’s healthy enthusiasm as he has dealt with a ream of injury issues, is a key element of Ireland’s current global renown.

“The competition is great, there is no step down from first to second or third choice. It is a competitive bunch, we’re constantly pushing each other to get better.

“If you don’t make the standard, you won’t be there. That’s pushing us forward all the time.

“To have that trust, it’s very important. That’s what makes a team, trusting each other and we are building that in spades over the last three or four years. The standard is so high and that builds the trust.”

Having missed out on the summer tour to New Zealand because of a shoulder injury, Kelleher was also marked absent for the autumn international window with a hamstring issue.

Indeed, the former pre-eminent hooker had last featured at international level in the reverse fixture, when he departed with another injury in the first half, leading to club rival Sheehan making a stirring introduction.

Sheehan established himself in the team, starting eight of the following nine wins, Rob Herring deputising against Fiji.

All of this has added up to a hugely frustrating period for the Leinster man.

“It’s a remarkable environment to come back into, and having been out for some time, it makes it all the sweeter to get back out there and play again. I’m delighted with how it went.”

Kelleher almost got in for a try too, but was one of four Irish players held up on the day; given an exorbitant missed tackle count, there is no fear of the Irish becoming complacent with this affirmation of their number one status.

“Thankfully, the lads got me over, I was at risk of being held up for a maul if not. I was held up, but we had a couple of them and we know we need to be better at that going forward.

“Beating France wouldn’t be as big for us as people outside make it. We had chances to win the games in the past.

“Certain things we didn’t get right in those games. Even though we have lots of learnings, enough stuff went right for us today to get the win.

“It might have been a few mental errors, I got caught in a tackle for one of them. You need to be, so switched on all the time because they’re so dangerous from open play.

“And Faz made the point of not taking chances in their 22, it was upsetting for us and we have to learn from that going forward.

“It was very quick, a lot of us were blowing. But that is where we feed off each other’s energy, mostly it was good, but sometimes we slipped off that standard.

“We were a little bit off in the first half, we let them off the hook quite a bit. We are usually more clinical.”