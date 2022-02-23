‘I am thrilled and immensely proud’ – Dublin-born England cricket captain Eoin Morgan receives Freedom of London

Cricketer Eoin Morgan who has been made a Freeman of the City of London in a ceremony at the Guildhall, London

England's Dublin-born World Cup winning-captain Eoin Morgan was awarded the Freedom of the City of London on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old, a native of Rush, Co Dublin, guided England's men's 50-over team to World Cup glory on home soil in 2019 and continues to lead the team in white-ball cricket.

Morgan has played for Lord's-based Middlesex throughout his career and made more than 350 international appearances across all formats.

He said: "I am thrilled and immensely proud to receive this recognition.

"Leading England to its first ever one day World Cup win was my dream but cricket isn't just about showcase events like this.

"It's about nurturing and realising many dreams. This involves encouraging and empowering communities to participate. Cricket is a wonderful sport for everyone to enjoy."

Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook have previously been made Freeman of the City of London for their Ashes exploits with England against Australia.

The recognition was originally used to enable recipients to carry out their trade but now people are nominated and offered the honour to celebrate significant achievements or pay tribute to outstanding contributions to London or public life.

A spokesperson for the City of London Corporation said: "We are delighted to have awarded the Freedom of the City to Eoin.

"His contribution to cricket has been extraordinary and unique and it is fitting that it is recognised in this way.

"Sport plays a vital role in bringing together communities and enhancing physical and mental health. It is key to the capital coming together again as it recovers from Covid, bringing back optimism and energy."

Morgan started his cricket career at his local club in Rush and went on to represented Ireland at Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17 level, before becoming the youngest senior Ireland international in 2006.

After three years with the Ireland senior side, Morgan achieved his boyhood dream by switched allegiances to England in 2009.