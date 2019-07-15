World Cup cricket winner Eoin Morgan's proud dad has said that his son wasn't a usual teenager and could have been a professional player since he was as young as 10.

'He wouldn't drink coke, he wouldn't eat chips' - Eoin Morgan's father on his rise to World Cup glory

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Jody Morgan said how hard working and dedicated his son was to the sport, ever since he was a teenager.

"Eoin could have probably been professional when he was 10 or 11 or 12, he was looking after his body," he said.

"He wouldn't drink coke, he wouldn't eat chips, he didn't do all the things that I suppose ordinary youth would do that time he knew where he was going at a very young age," he explained.

"He was able to control all that."

Eoin Morgan (32) had a monumental day last Sunday when he took the title home in a dramatic final in London.

According to his father, who was captain at the Rush Cricket Club, Eoin has always been very disciplined.

"Most people probably wouldn't know but we have seen an awful lot of talent from Eoin as a person, how strong he is and how much in touch he is with life and he doesn't get carried away, he's calm," he said.

"Eoin was great for taking information in, a lot of people wouldn't listen, but he would take from people everything and keep it to himself," he added.

The dad expressed his immense pride at his now World Cup winner son, the ultimate dream for the Rush cricket coach.

"We're absolutely over the moon," he said.

"There's a glow this morning here, it's just unreal."

