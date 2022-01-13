Harry Tector hit his sixth half-century in nine ODIs against the West Indies

Harry Tector notched his sixth half-century in nine one-day internationals as Ireland beat the West Indies by five wickets (DLS Method) in Jamaica to level their World Cup Super League Series at 1-1 going into Sunday’s decider.

Tector was 50 not out from 69 balls when heavy rain brought an extended delay to the match at Sabina Park with Ireland cruising on 157-4 in the 32nd over in reply to the home side’s 229 all out.

The revised target left Ireland needing 11 more runs from 4.3 overs and although George Dockrell holed out looking for the winning boundary, Tector got the Boys in Green home with 20 balls to spare, finishing unbeaten on 53.

The YMCA batter was pipped to the Man of the Match award by Andy McBrine who showed no ill-effects from the concussion he incurred in the first game as he claimed four wickets and scored a solid 35.

After stand-in skipper Paul Stirling had won an important toss, Craig Young took wickets in his second, third and fourth overs to leave the West Indies rocking on 43-3.

A brief fightback by the home side ended when McBrine struck twice in two balls, and Josh Little and George Dockrell claimed a wicket each as Ireland ‘stamped down hard’ as Stirling had demanded in his pre-match interviews.

From 111-7, the former world champions did well to reach 229, with McBrine claiming the final wicket with the last ball of his 10th over for figures of 4-36 while Young returned 3-42.

Stirling got the chase off to a rapid start with 21 from 15 balls, becoming the first Ireland batsman to score 5,000 ODI runs in the process, and each of the top four batters cleared the ropes to maintain momentum.