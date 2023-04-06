| 7°C Dublin

Harry Tector leads Ireland’s fightback in Bangladesh as visitors reach 93-5

Harry Tector’s stubborn resistance led Ireland’s fightback as the visitors reached 93-5 at lunch on day three of the one-off cricket test against Bangladesh today.

Tector, who made 50 in the first innings, was batting on 43 with Lorcan Tucker on 24 at the first interval of the day, with Ireland needing 62 runs to force Bangladesh to bat for a second time.

