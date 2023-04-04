| 12.9°C Dublin

Harry Tector hits 50 on test debut as Ireland post 214 against Bangladesh

Ireland were bowled out for 214 by Bangladesh in their first day of Test cricket in almost four years, before grabbing two late wickets of their own in Dhaka.

The Irish, who last donned their whites against England in the summer of 2019, included six debutants in their team including Ben White, making his maiden appearance at first-class level.

