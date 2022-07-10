Harry Tector century in vain after Ireland ship 24 runs from final over to lose ODI against top-ranked New Zealand

Michael Bracewell of New Zealand after his side's victory in the One Day International match against Ireland at Malahide Cricket Club. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Harry Tector took his phenomenal run of scores to a new high at Malahide yesterday, (SUN) scoring a maiden one-day international century as Ireland came agonisingly close to beating New Zealand in the first of three World Cup Super League games.

The Boys in Green should have downed the world’s top ranked team but an astonishing 127 not out from Michael Bracewell got the Black Caps over the line with one wicket and one ball to spare.

Tector deserved better. The 22-year-old had notched eight half-centuries in his previous 10 ODI outings but yesterday’s (SUN) 117-ball innings, containing 14 fours and three maximums, was in a different class.

He was particularly severe on Blair Tickner, hitting the seamer for four successive boundaries to reach his century, and another four and a six before looping a catch into the covers on 113.

Tector shared half-century stands with Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher and Lorcan Tucker after the batting big beasts Paul Stirling and skipper Andy Balbirnie fell inside seven overs.

McBrine made 39 and showed his form at No 3 in the West Indies in January was no fluke, while Campher built on the good work with a solid 43 while Tucker weighed in with 26 from 22 balls.

After Tucker was spectacularly held one-handed by a leaping Bracewell at long off, a lively 30 from Simi Singh lifted Ireland to 300-9.

In reply, New Zealand looked well beaten as Campher grabbed three wickets and a run out to leave the Black Caps on 217-8 with 44 balls left but the nephew of former Ireland coach John Bracewell was not to be denied.

With 20 required from the final over he kept his head to hit three fours and a couple of sixes to break Irish hearts.