George Dockrell aids Ireland fight back but first day of Sri Lanka Test a struggle with hosts in control

George Dockrell (left) picked up a wicket against Sri Lanka

George Dockrell (left) picked up a wicket against Sri Lanka

George Dockrell sparked a mini-revival by Ireland in the final hour of a steamy first day of the opening Test in Sri Lanka today, but the home side went to stumps firmly in control on 386-4.

Dockrell, brought into the side primarily to strengthen the batting, found a way past Kusal Mendis’s attempted sweep to have him lbw for 140, and Ben White and Mark Adair followed up with a wicket each to claw back some of Sri Lanka’s advantage.

