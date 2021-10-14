Gareth Delany warms up for T20 World Cup with impressive outing in victory over Bangladesh

GARETH DELANY showed why the Ireland selectors have stuck with him through a lean trot in the run-up to the T20 World Cup as he cleared the boundaries eight times in Abu Dhabi today to set up a morale-boosting 33-run victory over Bangladesh.

On his day, Delany can be a one-man demolition team but those days have been absent since knee surgery ruled him out action during the summer and his first six innings in the United Arab Emirates yielded only 53 runs at a sluggish rate.

All that changed today as the ball started to find the middle of the bat again and with three fours to add to his haul of maximums, the Leinster CC man finished with 88 not out from only 50 balls, taking Ireland to an imposing 177-3.

“I’ve found the going pretty tough so far on the slower pitches, but thankfully there was a lot more pace in this one which suits my game better,” Delany said. “I was very happy to help to post a competitive score.”

Early strikes from Craig Young and Josh Little put a strong Bangladesh batting unit on the back foot and the Ireland attack, missing the rested Curtis Campher, had the match won long before the Tigers were bowled out for 144.

After a disappointing week in Dubai where they were beaten by Scotland and lost two of three games against the UAE, the Boys in Green have benefitted from the move down the coast, beating Papua New Guinea as well in their other official warm-up match.

“Our confidence has definitely improved since the UAE series,” Delany said. “We’ve put in two very strong performances with the bat and the ball this week. Hopefully we can continue our good form into the first game against the Dutch [on Monday].”