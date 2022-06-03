Gaby Lewis stars as Ireland beat South Africa

Ireland's cricket team celebrate following their victory over the Women's T20 International in Dublin. Photo: Sportsfile

Gaby Lewis led from the front with a half-century as her first game as captain saw Ireland score possibly their finest victory, beating South Africa by 10 runs last night in the first T20 of a three-match series at Sydney Parade.

Lewis and opening partner Leah Paul stunned the tourists with an opening stand of 98 in 12 overs with the teenage skipper hitting eight boundaries in making 52 from only 38 balls before she was run out.

Paul, who hit six fours, fell in the following over for 47 and the momentum was lost as an Ireland line-up missing eight regular players because of injuries and exams had to settle for 143-7 from 20 overs.

Rachel Delaney set the tone for a superb bowling and fielding display with an opening wicket maiden at the start of the chase and both Jane Maguire and Arlene Kelly kept a tight rein on the early South Africa batting.

Chloe Tryon smashed 26 from 15 balls to give her side late hope before missing a yorker and superbly marshalled by Lewis the home side clung to restrict South Africa to 133-7 and claim a famous win.

“I can’t put that win into words,” Lewis said. “I’m so proud of everyone who came on and bowled and how we played under pressure. It was really good.

“We tried to concentrate on our game and what we were doing and we knew we had a defendable score if we bowled well and hit our marks. It feels fantastic.”