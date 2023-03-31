| 9.6°C Dublin

Former England captain Michael Vaughan cleared of charge of using racist language

Former cricketer Michael Vaughan. Photo: PA/Reuters Expand

Jamie Gardner

Michael Vaughan has been cleared of an England and Wales Cricket Board charge of using racist and/or discriminatory language during his time at Yorkshire.

The former England captain was alleged to have used the term “you lot” towards a group of four Yorkshire players of Asian ethnicity prior to a T20 match in June 2009, including Azeem Rafiq who first spoke out in 2020 about the discrimination he suffered across two stints with the county.

