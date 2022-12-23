| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

England star Sam Curran makes history at IPL auction with €2.27million fee for his services

File photo dated 13-11-2022 of England's Sam Curran who has become the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions after Punjab Kings bid in the region of £1.9million (18.5 crore). Issue date: Friday December 23, 2022. Expand

Close

File photo dated 13-11-2022 of England's Sam Curran who has become the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions after Punjab Kings bid in the region of £1.9million (18.5 crore). Issue date: Friday December 23, 2022.

File photo dated 13-11-2022 of England's Sam Curran who has become the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions after Punjab Kings bid in the region of £1.9million (18.5 crore). Issue date: Friday December 23, 2022.

File photo dated 13-11-2022 of England's Sam Curran who has become the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions after Punjab Kings bid in the region of £1.9million (18.5 crore). Issue date: Friday December 23, 2022.

Rory Dollard

England all-rounder Sam Curran has become the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League auction after Punjab Kings paid almost £2million (€2.27m) for his services.

Curran’s record-breaking deal made him the hottest property during a six-way bidding war in Kerala, with Test captain Ben Stokes and Harry Brook close behind as they both scored deals well in excess of £1m (€1.13m).

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy