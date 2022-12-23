England batsman Harry Brook sells for over €1.48million in IPL auction

England batsman Harry Brook reacts after he was bowled out by Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup group match at the Optus Stadium, Perth. Picture date: Saturday October 22, 2022.

England batter Harry Brook has been sold for over £1.3million (€1.48m) in the Indian Premier League auction.

The Yorkshire star, who scored 468 runs at both an average and strike rate of over 93 in the recent Test series in Pakistan, went to Sunrisers Hyderabad after a bidding war also involving Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.