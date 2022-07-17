Delany targets consistent performances in tri-series

Ireland’s cricketers get to host the number one side in the world for the third time in a fortnight today when the women of Australia play at Bready. After the Ireland men’s encouraging displays against India (T20) and New Zealand (ODI), it is the turn of Laura Delany’s team to test themselves in a T20 tri-series which also involves Pakistan.

The visitors are here to prepare for the Commonwealth Games, but for Ireland, it is a vital part of building towards the T20 World Cup qualifiers. Captain Laura Delany said: “It’s great to have games like these with the qualifiers at the end of season — it gives us time to put plans in place and execute those plans we’ve been working on in training.”

Delany returns to the helm after injury that also kept key all-rounder Orla Prendergast out of the recent series with South Africa. Rebecca Stokell returns after exams and the trio have been to the fore of a summer of high scoring. Amy Hunter has been in fine form too, and has built strongly on her 16th birthday century against Zimbabwe last October.

Prendergast played her first game back on Monday and scored a 58-ball century against MCC, while Stokell and Gaby Lewis have plundered several centuries in club and Super Series games. There is still some doubt over whether Prendergast can bowl today against Australia.

The South Africa series started with a notable T20 win for Ireland. Delany was impressed by how the replacements stepped up. “The series gave others a chance to take on more responsibility and the likes of Georgina Dempsey showed no fear,” she said.

There’s no doubt that the coaching regime headed by Ed Joyce is paying dividends and it will be fascinating to see how his young squad, new to the idea of contracts, stand up to the long-professional Australians.

“When you play these better sides, the one thing you learn is to put in consistent performances”, says Delany. “It has been a few years since we played Australia and they’re always a difficult outfit. We know it is going to be a tough contest but it’s brilliant to play against top-quality sides.”

A busy summer continues this week with four games against Australia and Pakistan, short tours to Netherlands and Scotland and three games away to Pakistan in the World Championship.

With the programme heavily geared to T20, it has been heartening to see hugely increased scores in the Super Series. Totals of 110-120 were common three or four years ago, whereas 150 was passed five times this season and Lewis made a 49-ball century.

Squad: Laura Delany (captain), Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

Ireland’s games (all 4pm, live on FreeSports) – Today: v Australia; Tues: v Pakistan; Thurs: v Australia; Sun: v Pakistan.