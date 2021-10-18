Curtis Campher takes incredible four wickets in four balls as Ireland kick off T20 World Cup with big win over Holland

CURTIS CAMPHER became the first bowler to take four wickets in as many balls at a T20 World Cup as Ireland made a dream start to their campaign in Abu Dhabi with a crushing seven-wicket victory over the Netherlands.

After bowling a scratchy first over, he started his second with a wide before sending back four batters in succession via a catch down the leg-side, two lbw verdicts and a drag into the stumps, two of the wickets coming via successful reviews.

“I knew there was glove on the caught behind, I heard a sound,” the 22-year-old all-rounder said, discussing the overturned umpire decisions. “The third wicket I thought was dead, definitely hitting leg stump.

“I didn't feel the best, coming back from injury, but I just kept trying to bang the length. The pitch was slow and that was the plan. The first over didn’t go as planned but the skipper kept faith with me.”

Campher is only the third player in history to achieve the feat in a T20 international, following in the footsteps of Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga.

The historic clatter of wickets sent the Netherlands crashing to 51-6 and another hat-trick of sorts from the final three balls of the innings delivered by Mark Adair - one of the dismissals was a run-out - saw the Dutch bowled out for 106.

While Campher became the first Ireland bowler to perform the formidable feat, and only the fifth to take a hat-trick, Adair and Josh Little also made important contributions, the former conceding just five runs from his first three overs.

Adair showcased his repertoire of cutters, back-of-the-hand slower balls and lollipop bouncers, and foxed three batters into mistiming lofts down the ground, including top-scorer Max O’Dowd who holed out to long on for 51.

In the more competitive of the two first-round groups, Ireland know that run-rate could prove a factor in deciding which two of the four teams progress and lost two early wickets as they set about reaching their target quickly.

Gareth Delany then cleared the boundary twice as he broke the back of the chase with 44 from 29 balls and Paul Stirling also flayed an extraordinary shot over the rope at wide third man while seeing the job to completion with 30 not out.

“To lose the toss, bowl first and put in that performance was really satisfying,” skipper Andy Balbirnie said. “We've had a slow but good build-up to the tournament and I think we’re peaking at the right time.”

By winning in 15.1 overs, Ireland are well placed to qualify for the next stage on run-rate if they beat either Sri Lanka on Wednesday or Namibia on Friday, with the south-west Africans now looking a more dangerous obstacle than the well-beaten Dutch.