Curtis Campher hits half century but Ireland well beaten as Bangladesh win three-match series

Curtis Campher added a smidgeon of respectability to Ireland’s latest defeat in Chattogram on Wednesday with a battling half-century, but a 77-run victory and with it a 2-0 lead in the three-match series was the least Bangladesh deserved.

In a game reduced to 17 overs per side by rain, the Tigers roared from the start, racing to 73-0 from the five-overs powerplay, as Ireland’s seam bowlers bizarrely kept giving width outside off stump with no boundary protection.

Leg-spinner Ben White was the only bowler who could be mildly happy with his afternoon’s work but even his tidy figures of 2-28 were spoiled by the odd loose one as opener Litton Das reached 50 off 18 balls - his country’s fastest in T20s.

A total of 202-3 meant Ireland needed to score at two runs per ball throughout and any hope of doing that disappeared when stand-in skipper Paul Stirling was spectacularly caught first up by wicketkeeper Das diving in front of slip.

Harry Tector raised spirits with three sixes, two of them off successive balls, but when he missed a straight one on 22, to become Shakib Hasan’s fifth victim, Ireland were 43-6 after six overs and at the nadir of a miserable tour.

Campher claimed the shots of the match, two ramped sixes that showed superb reflexes, before he was bowled for 50 off 30 balls and the reply spluttered to a halt on 125-9.

“We made a few of the same errors that we have during the last two weeks,” Stirling said. “We'll have a think on our day off and hopefully do better in the final game.

“We didn't think the series was going to be as one-sided as it has been. It's been a combination of things and them being a strong team.”