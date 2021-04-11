| -1.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cricket Ireland targets new areas for growth of gamediminish

Leinster Lightning's Simi Singh in action during the Test Triangle Inter-Provincial Series 50 over match at Malahide Cricket in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes Expand

Close

Leinster Lightning's Simi Singh in action during the Test Triangle Inter-Provincial Series 50 over match at Malahide Cricket in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes

Leinster Lightning's Simi Singh in action during the Test Triangle Inter-Provincial Series 50 over match at Malahide Cricket in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes

Leinster Lightning's Simi Singh in action during the Test Triangle Inter-Provincial Series 50 over match at Malahide Cricket in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes

Ger Siggins

Every few years Cricket Ireland comes up with a killer slogan to launch its new Strategic Plan. Five years ago it was ‘Making Cricket Mainstream’; this time it is ‘Creating a Cricket Island’.

The headline from the 2016 plan was to make Ireland a Test nation, which was achieved three years ahead of schedule. That brought its own share of headaches, and a string of setbacks forced the body to retrench.

Most Watched

Privacy