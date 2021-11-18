Cricket Ireland chiefs must make be brave when filling head coach role after Graham Ford’s exit

Cricket Ireland will start the search for a new head coach after the announcement yesterday that Graham Ford is standing down with immediate effect after four years in charge.

The veteran South African guided Ireland through an inaugural Test match against Pakistan in 2018 and an even bigger occasion against England at Lord’s the following year, but his reign ended on the low of an early exit from the T20 World Cup last month.

There will be no shortage of applicants to replace Ford in one of the most attractive coaching jobs in the world game, with a salary package that was enough to tempt candidates of the calibre of Jason Gillespie when it was last advertised.

The popular 46-year-old is now employed and settled in his home state of South Australia so it’s unlikely he will throw his hat in the ring this time but compatriot Trent Johnston would be a bold choice to return to the country he represented for nine years. Since playing his 199th and last game for Ireland in 2013, former captain Johnston has gained coaching experience in New South Wales and with the Hong Kong national team, and could be just the strong character needed to inspire a young Irish squad.

However, a clash of personalities from his playing days might make it hard for Johnston to work with Richard Holdsworth, the High Performance Director.

It’s been reported that both Ford and captain Andy Balbirnie have been dissatisfied with Holdsworth’s attempts to improve the poor facilities on the island which necessitated the men’s team travelling to Millfield School in Somerset for training last summer.

If not Johnston then Cricket Ireland certainly need to appoint a young, ambitious coach in the mould of a 2002 Adi Birrell rather than the safe pair of hands provided by Ford and his immediate predecessor John Bracewell.

Nor should it be necessary to await the findings of an ongoing review into the disappointing T20 World Cup campaign to start that process.

Pending a full-time appointment, in-house coaches Ed Joyce, Ryan Eagleson and Gary Wilson are capable of preparing the Boys in Green for next month’s tour of the USA and Caribbean and a tricky qualifier for the 2022 T20 World Cup in February.

“The last four years have been very special,” Ford said. “I have enjoyed many happy days with a squad made up of very special people, and watched club matches and experienced the passion and club loyalty of many fine cricketing people in Ireland.”